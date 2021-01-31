LockTrip Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. LockTrip has a total market cap of $9.22 million and $9,601.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001410 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.