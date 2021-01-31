Loki 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,405.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.42 or 0.03997614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00389254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.10 or 0.01203706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00528987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.04 or 0.00407253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00253608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00022259 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.