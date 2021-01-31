Loki Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,589.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.17 or 0.03921382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00388402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.01195851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00529493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00419621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00260174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.