Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Update

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS LOIMF opened at $28.41 on Friday. Loomis AB has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $531.03 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries.

