Loopring 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $134.64 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001442 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $591.14 million and $134.64 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00902114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.58 or 0.04429422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019580 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,433,965 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

