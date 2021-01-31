LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 541,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 204.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 102,184 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 29.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 316.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LYTS opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $253.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Roth Capital upgraded LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

