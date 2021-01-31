LTO Network Reaches Market Cap of $53.26 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $53.26 million and $8.21 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.66 or 0.00910330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.95 or 0.04465305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020625 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00030560 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,390,837 coins and its circulating supply is 273,004,256 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

