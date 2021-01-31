LUKSO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.39 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00007112 BTC on major exchanges. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and $1.39 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00895137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.25 or 0.04348544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019598 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars.

