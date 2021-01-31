Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMGDF opened at $0.67 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

