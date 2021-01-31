LunchMoney Price Reaches $0.0054 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 232.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One LunchMoney token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $429,332.71 and $951.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00132977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00272424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00041014 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,917,419 tokens. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

LunchMoney can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

