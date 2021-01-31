Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$11.40. 1,911,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,844. The company has a market cap of C$8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$12.60.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.7513169 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

