Lunyr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,971.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a market cap of $251,598.59 and approximately $16,971.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.66 or 0.00910330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.95 or 0.04465305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020625 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00030560 BTC.

Lunyr (LUN) is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

