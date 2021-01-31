Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKCO opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69. Luokung Technology has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

