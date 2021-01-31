LUXCoin Price Hits $0.0858 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. LUXCoin has a market cap of $912,298.68 and approximately $6,760.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,077.99 or 0.99780277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00024469 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.75 or 0.01030896 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00309851 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00199897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002015 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00028552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00030710 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,634,389 coins and its circulating supply is 10,627,156 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

