Lympo (LYM) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $2.70 million and $132,803.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lympo has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00068110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.73 or 0.00907172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00055944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.14 or 0.04451773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00031062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

