Lympo Price Reaches $0.0032 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Lympo has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $171,795.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00067461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.00906842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00052848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.67 or 0.04408055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020772 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00030937 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

