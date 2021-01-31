LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.63.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

