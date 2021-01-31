Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Update

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,200 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the December 31st total of 243,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 124.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 63,784 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the third quarter valued at $402,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 12.8% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 242,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCBC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,329. The company has a market cap of $283.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

