Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Short Interest Up 54.3% in January

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 992,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

MIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,651. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.54. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $11.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

