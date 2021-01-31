MahaDAO Price Tops $11.76 on Major Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. MahaDAO has a market cap of $9.21 million and $1.87 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One MahaDAO token can now be bought for $11.76 or 0.00035466 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00132759 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00271961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00066904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039897 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,999,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,568 tokens. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

MahaDAO Token Trading

MahaDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

