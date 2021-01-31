MaidSafeCoin Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $180.55 million and $1.07 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00132977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00272424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00041014 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

