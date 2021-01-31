MANTRA DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.91 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and $6.13 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00271769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00067239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00040569 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Token Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,585,180 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

