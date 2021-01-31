MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0260 on Major Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $119,184.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134516 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00272739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00041112 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

