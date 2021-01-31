Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPFRF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Mapfre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

MPFRF stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Mapfre has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

