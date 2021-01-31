Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,100 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the December 31st total of 419,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.0 days.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $19.54. 4,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLFNF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.50 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

