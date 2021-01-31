Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Markel by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Markel by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,116.60.

Markel stock opened at $969.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,009.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,012.94.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

