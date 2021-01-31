Marlin Market Capitalization Reaches $21.40 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $21.40 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin token can currently be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00275621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038983 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

