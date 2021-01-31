Maro (MARO) Hits Market Cap of $9.86 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maro has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Maro has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $893,055.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00909511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.44 or 0.04502707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030433 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 924,115,590 coins and its circulating supply is 467,090,434 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.