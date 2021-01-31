Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.52.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLM traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $287.41. 713,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.34 and its 200-day moving average is $251.74. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $319.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

