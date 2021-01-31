Masari (MSR) Reaches Market Cap of $383,256.40

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 62.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Masari has traded up 73.8% against the dollar. Masari has a market cap of $383,256.40 and $2,914.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,793.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.89 or 0.04009294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00389376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.92 or 0.01210057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.94 or 0.00529511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.58 or 0.00407106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00253131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00022322 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

