Masari Reaches Market Capitalization of $370,859.42 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $370,859.42 and $3,040.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,656.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.15 or 0.03919398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00386353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.45 or 0.01192765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00527347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00416670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00255996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022143 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

