Master Contract Token Hits Market Cap of $540,517.43 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $540,517.43 and $65,006.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

