Matic Network (MATIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $42.58 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $181.92 million and $42.58 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Matic Network has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Matic Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.75 or 0.00914368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.39 or 0.04567715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020693 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00030182 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,877,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

