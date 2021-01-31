Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 59.3% against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $219,203.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

