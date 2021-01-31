Matryx Market Capitalization Reaches $890,487.26 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 69.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Matryx token can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar. Matryx has a total market capitalization of $890,487.26 and approximately $1.25 million worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.10 or 0.00908647 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.61 or 0.04442342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00030443 BTC.

MTX is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

