Maverick Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,583.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $349,212.93 and approximately $3,583.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00274481 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00067778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00040105 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

