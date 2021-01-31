MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $212,861.29 and approximately $9,867.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,097.02 or 0.99841135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.23 or 0.01026341 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.00309737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00200851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002542 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002010 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028975 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00030646 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

