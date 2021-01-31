MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $212,861.29 and $9,867.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,097.02 or 0.99841135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.23 or 0.01026341 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.00309737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00200851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002542 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002010 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028975 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00030646 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

