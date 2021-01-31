MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,687.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,357 over the last 90 days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

