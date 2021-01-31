McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 997.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,203,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,683. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.25 and its 200 day moving average is $213.03. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

