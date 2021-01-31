McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the December 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in McKesson by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in McKesson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.47. 1,718,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

