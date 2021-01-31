Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 277.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.