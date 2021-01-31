MedicCoin Price Down 26.6% Over Last Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $31,417.69 and approximately $12.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00051727 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

