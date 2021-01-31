Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCUJF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,991. Medicure has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 179.92%.

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.