Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Short Interest Update

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of MVRBF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Medivir AB has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

About Medivir AB (publ)

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma; and Birinapant that is in phase II clinical trial for treating colorectal cancer.

