Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Short Interest Update

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of MVRBF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Medivir AB has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.85.
About Medivir AB (publ)
