MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Update

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in MediWound by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.83. 104,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,260. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $131.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

