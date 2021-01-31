Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $25,941,773.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,972,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $3,752,172.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,457,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,592,893.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 354.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth $205,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.90. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.