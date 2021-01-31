Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.8% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 88.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.84. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

