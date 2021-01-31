MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $304,107.27 and approximately $100.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00272174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067276 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars.

