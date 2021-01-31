Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Update

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MGPPF remained flat at $$10.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Megaport has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Megaport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

